China names new defence minister to replace ousted Li Shangfu

Li’s ousting was confirmed at the National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting in October.

General Dong Jun, the commander of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, was named as the new minister.

He had disappeared from the public eye in late August and no reasons have been given for his removal.

Li, was the first Chinese defence minister to be placed on a US sanctions list – because of arms sales from Russia – and was the second government minister abruptly removed from his post this year.

The foreign minister Qin Gang has also disappeared from view and was replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi in July.

Both Li and Qin were also removed from their posts as state councillors – a senior cabinet position with a higher ranking than regular ministers – in the October meeting.

Dong, whose age is not known, has served in all major naval divisions in the PLA. Before becoming the navy’s top commander in 2021, he served in the Northern Sea Fleet, now a regular player in joint drills with the Russian navy; the Eastern Sea Fleet, which focuses on potential conflicts with Japan, as well as the Southern Command Theatre, which oversees the South China Sea.

China’s navy has in recent years played an important role as the PLA expands its diplomatic reach , with more port calls arranged.

The defence minister’s job is not comparable with the role in other countries, and the holder has less direct authority and instead acts rarely as the military’s public representative.

Li Shangfu was dismissed from the post earlier this year. Photo: EPA-EFE

Command power falls under the Central Military Commission (CMC), chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The appointment may further facilitate high level military-to-military communication between the US and China, whose defence ministers have not talked since November last year.

In November, Xi met US President Joe Biden in San Francisco and agreed to restore the military communication channels between the two countries, China suspended in August last year in protest at House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – a move China saw as a breach of its sovereignty.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have been increasing in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait in the absence of reliable lines of communication, increasing the risk of misunderstandings or the situation escalating.