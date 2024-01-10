South China Morning Post
China’s military
The Y-20 military transport aircraft is nicknamed “chubby girl” for its large fuselage. It entered service in 2016. Photo: AP
China is trying to sell its ‘chubby girl’ transport plane to foreign buyers

  • Y-20 airlifter was put on the international market in November when it was shown to Nigeria’s defence chief, military magazine says
  • The aircraft’s manufacturer, XAIC, has been operating assembly lines for mass production, according to state broadcaster
China is seeking to sell its Y-20 Kunpeng airlifter to foreign buyers, with its manufacturer expanding production capacity in preparation, according to media reports.

The strategic military transport aircraft was put on the international market in November, when the Y-20BE model was shown to visiting Nigerian Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar in Beijing, military magazine Ordnance Industry Science Technology reported last week.

The heavy-lift transport plane – nicknamed “chubby girl” for its large fuselage – is comparable to the Soviet Ilyushin Il-76 and America’s Boeing C-17.

The PLA Air Force has taken delivery of nearly 100 of the planes so far, half of them in the past two years. Photo: AP

According to the report, it will be an opportunity for China “to establish deeper strategic relationships and cooperation with countries once they have the Y-20”.

Its manufacturer, state-owned Xian Aircraft Industrial Corporation (XAIC), has been operating assembly lines for mass production to increase efficiency and enlarge capacity, state broadcaster CCTV reported in November.

Instead of assembling the aircraft at a fixed workstation, its parts are moved along a “pulse line” as work stages are completed – similar to the way cars are produced. These assembly lines are used to build some of the world’s most advanced aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin F-35 and Boeing 787.

More than 90 per cent of the Y-20’s parts are made by a digitalised system, according to the CCTV report, which showed footage from the XAIC plant of robotic arms, remote-controlled manoeuvres, and laser-assisted high-precision assembly work.

The magazine report said the plant’s production capacity could meet demand from both the Chinese air force and international clients.

“The Y-20 production speed is the fastest in the world for its kind,” it said.

The plane – which is 47 metres long and 50 metres wide – has become the workhorse heavy lifter for the People’s Liberation Army since it entered service in 2016. It can carry up to 66 tonnes.

XAIC has delivered nearly 100 planes to the PLA Air Force so far – about half of them in the past two years. It also made the switch from Russian-made Soloviev D-30KP-2 engines to the more powerful Chinese-made Shenyang WS-20 turbofan engines.

Variants have also been developed – the Y-20U aerial tanker, and the Y-20AEW airborne early warning and control aircraft.

