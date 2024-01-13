China’s military graft-busters told to ‘scrutinise the key few’ powerful officials
- General He Weidong calls for more discipline and better oversight in efforts to root out corruption
- His remarks follow a purge of nine PLA generals from the country’s top legislature last month
General He Weidong, a Politburo member and vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the call at an annual meeting of the PLA’s disciplinary inspectors on Friday, state news agency Xinhua reported.
“[We must] always adhere to a strict tone, use stricter standards to scrutinise the key few, and show determination to get to the bottom of long-standing [corruption] problems,” he was quoted as saying.
He was referring to the “key few” top officials with power and big budgets.
He also stressed the need for the CMC’s Commission for Discipline Inspection to keep an eye on political loyalty and support for President Xi Jinping – who heads the CMC – within the military.
Strengthening the PLA has been a focus for Xi since he took power in 2012. He has poured billions of dollars into upgrading the PLA’s weapons and equipment, with a goal of transforming the military into a modern fighting force to rival that of the United States by 2027.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection vowed to push forward “relentlessly” with the campaign this year, with the finance sector, state-owned enterprises, energy, tobacco, healthcare and infrastructure all in the cross hairs.
Friday’s remarks follow the abrupt dismissal of nine generals from China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress, on December 30.
No reason has been given for their removal, nor has Beijing confirmed whether any of the nine men were under investigation for corruption.
In November, a Rocket Force major general was also quietly removed from Beijing’s municipal legislative body, according to a Caixin report.
The anti-corruption drive’s biggest military scalps so far – former CMC deputy chairmen Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou – were announced during Xi’s first term as president.