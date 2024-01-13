China’s military graft-busters told to ‘scrutinise the key few’ powerful officials

General He Weidong, a Politburo member and vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the call at an annual meeting of the PLA’s disciplinary inspectors on Friday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

“[We must] always adhere to a strict tone, use stricter standards to scrutinise the key few, and show determination to get to the bottom of long-standing [corruption] problems,” he was quoted as saying.

He was referring to the “key few” top officials with power and big budgets.

It was the first time the PLA leadership has called for tighter disciplinary supervision at the top since the ruling Communist Party’s national congress in 2022

He also stressed the need for the CMC’s Commission for Discipline Inspection to keep an eye on political loyalty and support for President Xi Jinping – who heads the CMC – within the military.

Strengthening the PLA has been a focus for Xi since he took power in 2012. He has poured billions of dollars into upgrading the PLA’s weapons and equipment, with a goal of transforming the military into a modern fighting force to rival that of the United States by 2027.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection vowed to push forward “relentlessly” with the campaign this year, with the finance sector, state-owned enterprises, energy, tobacco, healthcare and infrastructure all in the cross hairs.

Friday’s remarks follow the abrupt dismissal of nine generals from China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress, on December 30.

No reason has been given for their removal, nor has Beijing confirmed whether any of the nine men were under investigation for corruption.

Five of the dismissed senior military officers were either past or current top commanders in the PLA Rocket Force, which manages the country’s nuclear arsenal. They include Li Yuchao, commander of the rocket force from January last year until he was replaced in July, and his former deputy, Zhang Zhenzhong. The South China Morning Post reported in July that Li and Zhang had been caught up in a graft probe.

In November, a Rocket Force major general was also quietly removed from Beijing’s municipal legislative body, according to a Caixin report.

General Li Shangfu – who led the CMC’s equipment division from 2017 to 2022 – was also sacked as defence minister in October with no explanation given. He had not been seen in public since August.

The anti-corruption drive’s biggest military scalps so far – former CMC deputy chairmen Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou – were announced during Xi’s first term as president.