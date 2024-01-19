This vessel was reportedly launched five months ago, on August 26, 2023. The accelerated progress reflects an urgent demand of the PLAN for a new midsized combat vessel that is bigger and faster than its predecessor Type 054A.

The first ship of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)’s next-generation frigate has appeared sailing on the Huangpu River near the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, where it is built, according to photos circulating on Chinese social media.

China’s new-model frigate Type 054B has begun open water trials, indicating an accelerated push towards commission by the Chinese navy.

The Type 054B is estimated to have displacement of about 6,000 tonnes, with about 147 metres (482 feet) in length and 18 metres in width, a significant expansion compared to the 4,000-tonne Type 054A.

The hull of the Type 054B features an integrated moulding and significant reduction of irregular convexity and opening, similar to the Type 055. This optimised shape is believed to have the benefits of shielding both radar and infrared signatures and increasing the vessel’s stealth capability.

The photos revealed more details of the ship, including a 32-cell missile vertical launch system (VLS), a 100-mm main gun and the Type 1130 close-in weapon system (CIWS). Other weaponry systems include a HQ-10 missile CIWS, two quadruple box launchers for anti-ship missiles and lightweight torpedo launchers.

In spite of its bigger size, the weaponry system of Type 054B has not seen a significant increase. But with a much larger hangar capable of carrying two Z-20 anti-submarine helicopters, observers expect the frigate to play a greater role in anti-submarine operations and will likely be partnering with the Type 055 and Type 052D destroyers for longer high-sea missions.

The smokestack arrangement of the Type 054B apparently indicates the frigate is likely to be powered by a combined diesel and diesel-propulsion (CODAD) similar to the Type 054A, but with greater power given its enlarged displacement. This may reflect a modern frigate design emphasising affordability and reliability in equal measure, according to an analysis by the navalnews.com

The preceding Type 054A was designed in the early 2000s and the Chinese navy has commissioned over 40 vessels of its type in the past 15 years. But with the rapid expansion of the PLAN in both number and capability, the older type has since fallen out of favour. The latest Type 054A vessel being built in Guangzhou is for the Chinese coastguard.

There are only two Type 054B currently under construction – the second ship was launched in October and has since been fitted up in Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou.