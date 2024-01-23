The full text of the revised regulations has yet to be released.

The revised regulations aim to standardise the working systems of the country’s military legislation and are part of efforts to promote Xi’s strategy of “running the military in accordance with the law”, according to the report. It said they were significant for strengthening military governance.

It said President Xi Jinping – who also heads the military’s top decision-making and command body, the Central Military Commission – had signed an order for the revised regulations to be implemented.

The Xinhua report said the revision sets out basic principles, legislative authorities and specific legislative procedures.

It said the revised regulations “implement Xi Jinping Thought on strengthening the military” – referring to the Chinese leader’s political doctrine. They also establish “comprehensive and systematic” rules on the legislative work system and mechanisms within the military, based on the Legislation Law, which was revised in March last year.

Regulations on military legislation are drawn up by the Central Military Commission, according to the existing regulations introduced in 2017. The five theatre commands of the People’s Liberation Army, as well as its services and branches, can also devise their own military rules in line with the overarching regulations.

It comes as China has been tightening military legislation in recent years in the face of a more complex geopolitical environment, especially its rivalry with the United States.

Tensions are rising in the South China and East China seas, and also the Taiwan Strait. In self-ruled Taiwan, the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party was re-elected earlier this month after Beijing had warned that a DPP win could increase the risk of conflict across the strait.

New regulations on military transport and force projection took effect on January 1, aimed at promoting the “modernisation” of the PLA.

That came after revised rules on the recruitment of soldiers – including for the first time on wartime recruitment – were introduced in April. Another resolution passed in February last year gave the military the power to change how it applies the Criminal Procedure Law during wartime

In June, Xi also signed an order for new guidelines on “ non-war military activities ” to be implemented. Its text was not made public, prompting speculation about the purpose.

Beijing-based military law expert Xie Dan said the revision to regulations on military legislation was essential in the context of the past decade of reform as well as for war readiness.

Xie said legislation related to the military needed to be strengthened given the current geopolitical context. “The technical work [on military legislation] needs to be improved urgently, and it will be necessary to improve the relevant rules and systems,” Xie said.