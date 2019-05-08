Channels

A Lamborghini Huracan Performante at the Shanghai auto show. A Lamborghini typically costs more than twice as much in China as it does in Canada, helping spur a massive grey market for such luxury vehicles. Photo: Simon Song
Money & Wealth

Chinese cash fuels vast luxury car laundering scheme in Canada

  • Report finds explosion in Canadian grey market worth US$410 million last year
  • More than 4,000 fake buyers help China’s wealthy dodge sales taxes
Topic |   China Society
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 2:38pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s options include additional cuts in taxes and fees, incentives for buying big ticket items like appliances and cars, and a further lowering of interest rates to boost lending to the real economy, particularly for small firms that will be hit hardest by increased trade tensions. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China may expand stimulus in response to potential US trade war tariff hike, analysts say

  • More tax cuts, incentives for appliance and car purchases, lower borrowing rates among stimulus options for China’s government
  • US President Donald Trump tweeted plans to increase tariffs on Chinese goods, leading to expectation of more stimulus from Beijing
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Orange Wang  

Published: 10:00pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 9:27am, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

