The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo at the company’s headquarters in New York in October 2013. Photo: AP
Money & Wealth

JPMorgan poised to be first foreign company to own majority stake in China mutual fund venture

  • Firm currently owns 49 per cent of China International Fund Management and could snap up 2 per cent stake for sale by Shanghai International Trust
  • Lack of access to China market for foreign companies is a major area of contention in US-China trade dispute
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:40am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 1:40am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he intended to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Beijing threatens to respond to US ‘in kind’ after Donald Trump repeats plan to keep trade war tariffs in place

  • US president accuses Beijing of attempting to negotiate with his political opponents to avoid having to make concessions
  • Trump tweets a day before Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is to arrive in Washington for trade talks
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 9:33pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 1:26am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he intended to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
