The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo at the company’s headquarters in New York in October 2013. Photo: AP
JPMorgan poised to be first foreign company to own majority stake in China mutual fund venture
- Firm currently owns 49 per cent of China International Fund Management and could snap up 2 per cent stake for sale by Shanghai International Trust
- Lack of access to China market for foreign companies is a major area of contention in US-China trade dispute
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he intended to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
Beijing threatens to respond to US ‘in kind’ after Donald Trump repeats plan to keep trade war tariffs in place
- US president accuses Beijing of attempting to negotiate with his political opponents to avoid having to make concessions
- Trump tweets a day before Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is to arrive in Washington for trade talks
Topic | Donald Trump
