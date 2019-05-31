Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A “for sale” sign stands outside a home listed by Maxcel Realty's Kathy Xu in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Ian Young
Money & Wealth

Alleged Canada real estate tax cheat for Chinese buyers described in Vancouver legal action

  • Court documents say buyers and sellers of British Columbia property would exchange money overseas while understating the true price to Canadian authorities
  • The unproven claims are contained in legal action that followed the disintegration of a business partnership involving some of Vancouver’s top property agents
Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 3:28am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 3:28am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A “for sale” sign stands outside a home listed by Maxcel Realty's Kathy Xu in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Ian Young
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante at the Shanghai auto show. A Lamborghini typically costs more than twice as much in China as it does in Canada, helping spur a massive grey market for such luxury vehicles. Photo: Simon Song
Money & Wealth

Chinese cash fuels vast luxury car money-laundering scheme in Canada, involving thousands of fake buyers

  • Report finds explosion in Canadian grey market worth US$410 million last year
  • More than 4,000 fake buyers help China’s wealthy dodge sales taxes
Topic |   China Society
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 2:38pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 3:53am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Lamborghini Huracan Performante at the Shanghai auto show. A Lamborghini typically costs more than twice as much in China as it does in Canada, helping spur a massive grey market for such luxury vehicles. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.