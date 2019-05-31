A “for sale” sign stands outside a home listed by Maxcel Realty's Kathy Xu in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Ian Young
Alleged Canada real estate tax cheat for Chinese buyers described in Vancouver legal action
- Court documents say buyers and sellers of British Columbia property would exchange money overseas while understating the true price to Canadian authorities
- The unproven claims are contained in legal action that followed the disintegration of a business partnership involving some of Vancouver’s top property agents
Topic | Vancouver
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante at the Shanghai auto show. A Lamborghini typically costs more than twice as much in China as it does in Canada, helping spur a massive grey market for such luxury vehicles. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese cash fuels vast luxury car money-laundering scheme in Canada, involving thousands of fake buyers
- Report finds explosion in Canadian grey market worth US$410 million last year
- More than 4,000 fake buyers help China’s wealthy dodge sales taxes
Topic | China Society
