The PBOC and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission assumed control of Inner-Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank last month. Photo: Reuters
Baoshang Bank takeover connected to misappropriation of funds but was an isolated case, China’s central bank says
- People’s Bank of China says an investment conglomerate led by financier Xiao Jianhua misappropriated bank funds
- PBOC does not have plans to take over other institutions and says it is confident financial markets will remain stable
Topic | Central Banks
File picture of Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Handout
China’s bank regulators take over Baoshang Bank, moving a step closer to breaking up financier Xiao Jianhua’s business empire
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) have taken over the management of Baoshang Bank for two years, according to a joint statement
- China Construction Bank will assume the daily operations of Baoshang to protect the interests of customers and depositors, the regulators said
Topic | Banking & Finance
