In this photo taken on November 26, 2003, French-Chinese painter Zao Wou-ki gestures during his induction ceremony in the painting section of the Academy of Fine Arts. Photo: AFP
Chinese artists Chu Teh-chun and Zao Wou-ki set records at Paris auction as two paintings sold for more than US$11 million

  • One work by Chu was bought for more than five times its estimate price, while another by Zao went for four times more than expected
Topic |   Art
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:50am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:50am, 7 Jun, 2019

Works by the late Chinese artist Wu Guanzhong’s paintings, including this painting, ‘An Old Tree’, often sell for huge sums at auctions around the world.
Why Chinese artist Wu Guanzhong’s East-meets-West paintings still sell for millions

French-trained artist inspired by Picasso and Cézanne, who died in 2010 aged 90, was known for his landscapes that fuse deft Chinese strokes with Western form and colour

Topic |   Art
Lee Hill-choi

Lee Hill-choi  

Published: 3:00pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 31 May, 2019

