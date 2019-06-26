Colourful houses line a street in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant. Photo: Ian Young
‘Unimpeachable’ study calls foreign ownership the primary culprit for housing unaffordability in Vancouver, a favourite destination for Chinese funds
- A study found a near-perfect 96 per cent correlation between detached housing unaffordability and foreign ownership rates across 14 Vancouver municipalities
- The Canadian city has for decades attracted waves of millionaires and money from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
