Colourful houses line a street in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant. Photo: Ian Young
Money & Wealth

‘Unimpeachable’ study calls foreign ownership the primary culprit for housing unaffordability in Vancouver, a favourite destination for Chinese funds

  • A study found a near-perfect 96 per cent correlation between detached housing unaffordability and foreign ownership rates across 14 Vancouver municipalities
  • The Canadian city has for decades attracted waves of millionaires and money from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 4:24am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:24am, 26 Jun, 2019

