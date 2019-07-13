Chinese companies will need to develop their own technologies or obtain them from others. Photo: EPA
Why issue of forced technology transfer is so vital for China and the United States
- Dominance of leading-edge technologies is imperative in today’s world, and crucial to China’s growth targets
- Bargaining over the ownership of technology blurs the line between trading and transferring it
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese companies will need to develop their own technologies or obtain them from others. Photo: EPA
10 major hi-tech companies, including Huawei Technologies, Tencent Holdings and Hon Hai Precision Industry, have formed the Shenzhen Industrial Internet Union to drive the development of new technologies and business models for the industrial internet era. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese tech giants form alliance to help advance industrial internet initiatives in the country
- The Shenzhen Industrial Internet Union aims to help drive the development of new technologies for the industrial internet era
Topic | China technology
10 major hi-tech companies, including Huawei Technologies, Tencent Holdings and Hon Hai Precision Industry, have formed the Shenzhen Industrial Internet Union to drive the development of new technologies and business models for the industrial internet era. Photo: Xinhua