A pedestrian walking past the People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing, China recently. A committee of the central bank said on Saturday that China would remove shareholding limits on foreign ownership of securities, insurance and fund management firms in 2020, one year earlier than originally planned. Photo: Bloomberg
Money & Wealth

China to open up finance sector to more foreign investment in 2020, one year earlier than planned

  • Shareholding limits on foreign ownership of securities, insurance and fund management firms will be removed in 2020
  • Foreign investors will also be encouraged to set up wealth management firms, currency brokerages and pension management companies
Topic |   China economy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:32am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:32am, 21 Jul, 2019

The National Development and Reform Commission says it has widened access to agriculture, mining and manufacturing. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

China loosens curbs on foreign investment with new ‘negative list’

  • Beijing says it has reduced the number of sectors subject to restrictions, including petroleum and gas exploration
  • It comes after agreement with Washington to restart trade talks
Topic |   Trade
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:45pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:44pm, 30 Jun, 2019

The National Development and Reform Commission says it has widened access to agriculture, mining and manufacturing. Photo: Simon Song
