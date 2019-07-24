Billionaire NPC member Zheng Jianjiang, and the home that once stood on a Vancouver lot owned by his wife, He Yiju. The home was hit with a C$249,313 vacancy tax bill. Photos: Xinhua / BC Supreme Court affidavit via SEAL Consulting
Vancouver fights back in tax battle over US$20 million property linked to Chinese billionaire NPC member
- Enforcement of a US$190,000 vacancy tax bill on a home owned by the wife of air-conditioning tycoon Zheng Jianjiang is ‘reasonable and correct’, the city says
- The home, since demolished, was uninhabitable and filled with ‘large amounts of human/animal faeces’, says the owner’s lawsuit against the tax bill
Zheng Jianjiang, seen in a photo from his AUX Group's website, has been a deputy of the Chinese National People's Congress since 2013. Photo: AUX Group
Zheng Jianjiang, seen in a photo from his AUX Group's website, has been a deputy of the Chinese National People's Congress since 2013. Photo: AUX Group