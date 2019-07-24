Channels

Billionaire NPC member Zheng Jianjiang, and the home that once stood on a Vancouver lot owned by his wife, He Yiju. The home was hit with a C$249,313 vacancy tax bill. Photos: Xinhua / BC Supreme Court affidavit via SEAL Consulting
Money & Wealth

Vancouver fights back in tax battle over US$20 million property linked to Chinese billionaire NPC member

  • Enforcement of a US$190,000 vacancy tax bill on a home owned by the wife of air-conditioning tycoon Zheng Jianjiang is ‘reasonable and correct’, the city says
  • The home, since demolished, was uninhabitable and filled with ‘large amounts of human/animal faeces’, says the owner’s lawsuit against the tax bill
Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 3:58am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:59am, 24 Jul, 2019

Zheng Jianjiang, seen in a photo from his AUX Group's website, has been a deputy of the Chinese National People's Congress since 2013. Photo: AUX Group
