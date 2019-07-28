Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alaska Governor Bill Walker shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2017. A plan with three Chinese companies to extract and sell Alaska’s natural gas has been cancelled by Walker’s successor. Photo: AP
Money & Wealth

Alaska scraps plan to partner with China on major natural gas project over fears of ‘risks to the state’

  • The plan was signed in 2017 in front of presidents Trump and Xi, and overseen by former Alaska governor Bill Walker
  • But new Governor Mike Dunleavy is concerned about ‘risks’ associated with working with three Chinese companies
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:01am, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alaska Governor Bill Walker shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2017. A plan with three Chinese companies to extract and sell Alaska’s natural gas has been cancelled by Walker’s successor. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Zhuhai Zhenrong was being added to the sanctions blacklist. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US blacklist pushes once-powerful Chinese state oil trader deeper into the shadows

  • Used by Beijing to buy oil from Iran, Zhuhai Zhenrong was first penalised in 2012, and this week was placed on sanctions blacklist for trading in Iranian crude
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement that has cut the company off from the US-dollar-dominated financial system
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 1:47am, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Zhuhai Zhenrong was being added to the sanctions blacklist. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.