Alaska Governor Bill Walker shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2017. A plan with three Chinese companies to extract and sell Alaska’s natural gas has been cancelled by Walker’s successor. Photo: AP
Alaska scraps plan to partner with China on major natural gas project over fears of ‘risks to the state’
- The plan was signed in 2017 in front of presidents Trump and Xi, and overseen by former Alaska governor Bill Walker
- But new Governor Mike Dunleavy is concerned about ‘risks’ associated with working with three Chinese companies
Topic | US-China relations
Alaska Governor Bill Walker shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2017. A plan with three Chinese companies to extract and sell Alaska’s natural gas has been cancelled by Walker’s successor. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Zhuhai Zhenrong was being added to the sanctions blacklist. Photo: Bloomberg
US blacklist pushes once-powerful Chinese state oil trader deeper into the shadows
- Used by Beijing to buy oil from Iran, Zhuhai Zhenrong was first penalised in 2012, and this week was placed on sanctions blacklist for trading in Iranian crude
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement that has cut the company off from the US-dollar-dominated financial system
Topic | China economy
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Zhuhai Zhenrong was being added to the sanctions blacklist. Photo: Bloomberg