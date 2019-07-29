China’s Bank of Jinzhou has won government-backed reinforcement, with three state-controlled financial institutions stepping in. Photo: Shutterstock
Bank of Jinzhou gets Chinese state backing as ICBC and other financial institutions buy more than 17.3 per cent stake in it
- The Hong Kong-listed Bank of Jinzhou suspended trading in its shares in April and lost its auditor
- ICBC will invest up to 3 billion yuan (US$436 million) in the bank, with China Cinda Asset Management and China Great Wall Asset Management also investing
The draft regulation from the People’s Bank of China will be finalised after feedback is received by late August. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s central bank issues draft rules on financial holding companies in move to rein in risk
- Firms with two types of financial business must apply for licence within six months of regulation taking effect and have US$726 million registered capital
- People’s Bank of China says ‘regulatory vacuum … has led to risk accumulation and exposure’
