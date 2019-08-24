Channels

A Union flag flies from a pole in London, with skyscrapers in the background including the Leadenhall Building (second from left), commonly called the Cheesegrater. Photo: AFP
Money & Wealth

China’s super-rich embark on British spending spree as pound nosedives

  • Chinese companies have made 15 big acquisitions in Britain so far this year, spending US$8.3 billion on everything from schools to skyscrapers
  • Recent deals include US$3.3 billion purchase of pub chain Greene King by Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 2:38am, 24 Aug, 2019

A neighbourhood pub in Wapping Lane, London. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Companies

Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset offers to pay US$3.27 billion to buy Greene King, operator of 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in UK

  • Deal will see CK Asset expand further into the UK’s pub and brewing sector
  • Greene King operates 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 11:05pm, 20 Aug, 2019

