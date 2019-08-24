A Union flag flies from a pole in London, with skyscrapers in the background including the Leadenhall Building (second from left), commonly called the Cheesegrater. Photo: AFP
China’s super-rich embark on British spending spree as pound nosedives
- Chinese companies have made 15 big acquisitions in Britain so far this year, spending US$8.3 billion on everything from schools to skyscrapers
- Recent deals include US$3.3 billion purchase of pub chain Greene King by Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man
Topic | Britain
A neighbourhood pub in Wapping Lane, London. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset offers to pay US$3.27 billion to buy Greene King, operator of 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in UK
- Deal will see CK Asset expand further into the UK’s pub and brewing sector
- Greene King operates 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
