Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US stocks rally on resumed trade talk optimism with China, strong US job numbers
- Dow Jones Industrial Average jumps more than 450 points, or 1.8 per cent, to as high as 26,836 during morning trading
- US payrolls surge by 195,000 in August, well above Wall Street estimates
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have shared their first phone call with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) since August 13. Photo: AFP
China-US trade war talks to resume in early October as global growth outlook dims
- The two sides hold first top-level phone call since August 13
- Economists cut Chinese 2020 growth forecasts below 6 per cent on increasing impact of trade war and insufficient Beijing stimulus to stabilise growth
