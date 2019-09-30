Chinese online chemist 111 Inc made its Nasdaq debut in 2018. Photo: Handout
Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies that trade thinly and are controlled by a few insiders
- A growing number of these flotations end up raising most of the capital in their IPO from Chinese sources, rather than from US investors
- Their low liquidity makes them unattractive to many large institutional investors, to whom Nasdaq is seeking to cater
Topic | IPO
Chinese online chemist 111 Inc made its Nasdaq debut in 2018. Photo: Handout
Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. Photo: Bloomberg
IPOs return to Hong Kong after slow summer, but trade war, protests could rain on market sentiment, experts say
- ESR Cayman, Anheuser-Busch InBev have revived shelved listings in Hong Kong
- Improved investor sentiment could extend the window for new listings, according to Credit Suisse
Topic | IPO
Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. Photo: Bloomberg