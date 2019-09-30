Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese online chemist 111 Inc made its Nasdaq debut in 2018. Photo: Handout
Money & Wealth

Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies that trade thinly and are controlled by a few insiders

  • A growing number of these flotations end up raising most of the capital in their IPO from Chinese sources, rather than from US investors
  • Their low liquidity makes them unattractive to many large institutional investors, to whom Nasdaq is seeking to cater
Topic |   IPO
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:32am, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese online chemist 111 Inc made its Nasdaq debut in 2018. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

IPOs return to Hong Kong after slow summer, but trade war, protests could rain on market sentiment, experts say

  • ESR Cayman, Anheuser-Busch InBev have revived shelved listings in Hong Kong
  • Improved investor sentiment could extend the window for new listings, according to Credit Suisse
Topic |   IPO
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:00pm, 15 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.