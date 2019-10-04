Channels

Samsung said operations at its last factory in China ended last month. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s Samsung closes its last smartphone factory in China

  • ‘Difficult decision to cease operations’ at plant in Huizhou taken to ‘enhance efficiency’, company says
  • Firm’s market share in China has dwindled to near insignificance as competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi have taken upper hand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:20pm, 4 Oct, 2019

China has 80 per cent of the reserves of rare earth elements the world needs to keep talking on its smartphones, and geologists in Guangzhou think they know why. Photo: EPA
Have scientists discovered why China is so rich in rare earth elements the world’s smartphones need?

  • Chinese geologists think they have formula that could help to increase control of market in the elements hi-tech industries depend upon
  • Simple combination of clay mined for porcelain production, granite bedrock and acid rain could point to lucrative sources of rare earths
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 3:41am, 28 Sep, 2019

