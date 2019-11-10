Experts say the Chinese no longer regard Greece merely as a foot in the door to the EU’s free-travel Schengen zone, but actually enjoy life in their new home. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese investors take a shine to Greece ‘Golden Visa’ scheme
- Non-EU citizens receive five-year residency permit in return for investing US$275,000 in Greek real estate
- Of 5,300 golden visa residency permits issued since 2013, more than 3,400 are to Chinese
Topic | China Society
Apartments for sale in central Madrid. Foreigners have bought 100,000 properties in Spain so far this year, an increase of 4 per cent. Photo: Reuters
More Hong Kong investors are eyeing Spanish property as gateway to permanent residency in EU
- Spain allows investors to gain permanent residency by buying property worth €500,000
- Since 2014, more than 1,700 Chinese nationals have been granted ‘golden visas’, more than a third of total approved applicants
Topic | International Property
