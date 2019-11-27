Index provider MSCI has added shares that bring the China country weight to one-third in the emerging market index. Photo: Reuters
Major emerging-market stock indices increase weight of China shares to highest level ever
- The change will compel US pension funds, mutual funds and other institutional investors that track the benchmarks to add more shares of Chinese companies
- Move occurs just as a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduce a bill that would limited investment exposure to China
