Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Index provider MSCI has added shares that bring the China country weight to one-third in the emerging market index. Photo: Reuters
Money & Wealth

Major emerging-market stock indices increase weight of China shares to highest level ever

  • The change will compel US pension funds, mutual funds and other institutional investors that track the benchmarks to add more shares of Chinese companies
  • Move occurs just as a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduce a bill that would limited investment exposure to China
Topic |   Stocks
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 5:42am, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Index provider MSCI has added shares that bring the China country weight to one-third in the emerging market index. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.