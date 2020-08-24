The TikTok assets for sale could be worth between US$25 billion and US$30 billion. To fund their bid for the app, ByteDance investors are discussing exchanging some or all of their stakes in the Chinese company with equity in the TikTok assets, sources say. Photo: AFP
ByteDance investors look to use stakes in TikTok to fund bid for the popular app

  • Some ByteDance investors, including investment firm General Atlantic, are vying to own large stakes in the TikTok assets for sale
  • This comes as TikTok said it had ‘no choice’ but to sue the Trump administration over an executive order banning transactions in the US
Updated: 11:31pm, 24 Aug, 2020

