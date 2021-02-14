Passengers wait for their train at a Beijing railway station on Thursday, ahead of the biggest holiday of the year. Photo: AFP Passengers wait for their train at a Beijing railway station on Thursday, ahead of the biggest holiday of the year. Photo: AFP
Passengers wait for their train at a Beijing railway station on Thursday, ahead of the biggest holiday of the year. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: in China, packed cinemas and deserted trains mark ‘surreal’ Lunar New Year

  • Latest instalment in the Detective Chinatown movie franchise sets revenue records in first few days of holiday
  • Residents stay put for the break this year, heeding advice not to travel to their hometowns

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:38pm, 14 Feb, 2021

