If Beijing permits Chinese investors to engage in overseas equity exchanges, some analysts fear their infusion may disrupt US markets. Photo: Shutterstock Images
If Chinese traders enter US markets, they may bring volatility with them
- China is considering letting its citizens invest in overseas stock markets, with US exchanges a likely destination
- To some analysts, such a move could prove destabilising to markets that are already erratic
Topic | Stocks
