Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal in Los Angeles, California on April 7. Photo: Reuters Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal in Los Angeles, California on April 7. Photo: Reuters
Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal in Los Angeles, California on April 7. Photo: Reuters
United States
China /  Money & Wealth

US economy grows 6.4 per cent in first quarter as recovery gathers momentum

  • US economy stood at US$22.05 trillion at the end of March
  • ‘Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened,’ says the Fed

Topic |   United States
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 9:25pm, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal in Los Angeles, California on April 7. Photo: Reuters Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal in Los Angeles, California on April 7. Photo: Reuters
Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal in Los Angeles, California on April 7. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE