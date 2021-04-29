Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal in Los Angeles, California on April 7. Photo: Reuters
US economy grows 6.4 per cent in first quarter as recovery gathers momentum
- US economy stood at US$22.05 trillion at the end of March
- ‘Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened,’ says the Fed
