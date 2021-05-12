As Beijing continues to crackdown on corruption and extravagance, one county has decided celebrations like birthdays are too much. Photo: Xinhua As Beijing continues to crackdown on corruption and extravagance, one county has decided celebrations like birthdays are too much. Photo: Xinhua
As Beijing continues to crackdown on corruption and extravagance, one county has decided celebrations like birthdays are too much. Photo: Xinhua
China Society
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese county bans birthday parties, housewarmings and limits cost and size of weddings, funerals in frugality drive

  • Since 2016 China has sought to rein in extravagant displays of wealth and prevent bribes disguised as gifts
  • New rules include a ban on cash gifts above 200 yuan (US$31) and require funerals be held within three days of a death

Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 1:37pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
As Beijing continues to crackdown on corruption and extravagance, one county has decided celebrations like birthdays are too much. Photo: Xinhua As Beijing continues to crackdown on corruption and extravagance, one county has decided celebrations like birthdays are too much. Photo: Xinhua
As Beijing continues to crackdown on corruption and extravagance, one county has decided celebrations like birthdays are too much. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE