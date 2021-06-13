A portrait of Mao Zedong is seen at red-themed pedestrian street in Yanan in Shaanxi province ahead of the Communist Party centenary. Photo: EPA-EFE
What China’s ‘market Maoists’ tell us about modern trade tensions
- Historian Jason Kelly argues that the Chinese Communist Party has stressed the importance of economic ties long before the reforms of the late 1970s
- New book argues that concepts used today such as ‘equality and mutual benefit’ date back to the Mao Zedong era
Topic | China economy
A portrait of Mao Zedong is seen at red-themed pedestrian street in Yanan in Shaanxi province ahead of the Communist Party centenary. Photo: EPA-EFE