Chengdu Tianfu International Airport welcomed its first passengers on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua Chengdu Tianfu International Airport welcomed its first passengers on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Chengdu Tianfu International Airport welcomed its first passengers on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Infrastructure
China /  Money & Wealth

China opens new gateway to giant panda country as Chengdu’s second airport starts operations

  • The capital of Sichuan province has become the third Chinese city after Beijing and Shanghai to open a second airport
  • Chengdu Tianfu International Airport has the capacity to handle 60 million passengers a year in the transport and tourism hub

Topic |   Infrastructure
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:22pm, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chengdu Tianfu International Airport welcomed its first passengers on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua Chengdu Tianfu International Airport welcomed its first passengers on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Chengdu Tianfu International Airport welcomed its first passengers on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE