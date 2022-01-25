The Vancouver street in the Oakridge neighbourhood where former China Mobile executive Li Xiangdong is said to own a home. China Mobile claims in a lawsuit that the property was bought with the proceeds of fraud. Photo: Ian Young
China Mobile lays claim to Vancouver homes it says were bought with fraud funds
- The state-run telecoms giant says in a Canadian lawsuit that former executive Li Xiangdong and his wife are living in Vancouver, having fled China in 2010
- It accuses Li of fraudulent schemes that cost the company about 400 million yuan (US$63 million), and says some of the money was used to buy real estate in BC
