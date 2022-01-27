China has right to impose tariffs on US$645 million of US goods. Photo: Shutterstock
China has right to impose tariffs on US$645 million of US products, says WTO
- The World Trade Organization authorised Beijing to impose the compensatory tariffs against America following a decade-long case centred on alleged subsidies
- China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire
