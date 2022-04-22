A Ferrari 458, similar to those that have been recalled because of brake issues. Photo: Shutterstock
Ferrari recalls thousands of supercars, many in China, due to brakes risk
- The company’s website advised owners to drive with caution, and to stop immediately and arrange for towing if the ‘low brake fluid level’ warning light comes on
- The luxury sports carmaker is recalling 2,222 vehicles in China alone, nearly every vehicle the company has sold in the country from 2018 to March of this year
Topic | Ferrari
