A Ferrari 458, similar to those that have been recalled because of brake issues. Photo: Shutterstock
Ferrari recalls thousands of supercars, many in China, due to brakes risk

  • The company’s website advised owners to drive with caution, and to stop immediately and arrange for towing if the ‘low brake fluid level’ warning light comes on
  • The luxury sports carmaker is recalling 2,222 vehicles in China alone, nearly every vehicle the company has sold in the country from 2018 to March of this year

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:21pm, 22 Apr, 2022

