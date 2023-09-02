Affected by the economic downturn, the number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in China and the value of their investable assets grew at a slower rate than in previous years, according to a new survey.

The number of HNWIs in China – those with individual investable assets in excess of 10 million yuan (US$1.38 million) – reached 3.16 million last year, an increase of about 540,000 compared with 2020, according to China Private Wealth Report, jointly published by Bain & Company and China Merchants Bank on Friday.

That amounts to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent in 2020-2022, down from 15 per cent in 2018-2020, said the report, which surveyed around 4,000 Chinese HNWIs.

Chinese HNWIs held a total of 101 trillion yuan in investable assets in 2022, with a CAGR of 9 per cent in 2018-2020, down from 17 per cent in 2018-2020. The group’s per capita holdings of investable assets stood at around 31.83 million yuan.