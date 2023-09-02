Rich Chinese and their wealth increasing at slower rate, with higher proportion under age 40
- China’s high net worth individuals reach 3.16 million in 2022 and they hold a combined 101 trillion yuan in investable assets, survey finds
- However, compound annual growth of assets falls to 9 per cent, compared to 17 per cent in previous two-year period
The number of HNWIs in China – those with individual investable assets in excess of 10 million yuan (US$1.38 million) – reached 3.16 million last year, an increase of about 540,000 compared with 2020, according to China Private Wealth Report, jointly published by Bain & Company and China Merchants Bank on Friday.
That amounts to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent in 2020-2022, down from 15 per cent in 2018-2020, said the report, which surveyed around 4,000 Chinese HNWIs.
As China’s millionaires keep leaving, outflows may be ‘more damaging than usual’
Chinese HNWIs held a total of 101 trillion yuan in investable assets in 2022, with a CAGR of 9 per cent in 2018-2020, down from 17 per cent in 2018-2020. The group’s per capita holdings of investable assets stood at around 31.83 million yuan.
The report predicted that the number of wealthy Chinese and their investable assets would grow at a CAGR of around 11 and 12 per cent, respectively, over the next two years.
Corporate financing planning was the top business need for affluent Chinese, selected by 58 per cent of respondents, followed by domestic investment planning at 37 per cent, planning for overseas equity, debt and real estate at 27 per cent, and IPO planning at 21 per cent.
According to the survey, the proportion of rich Chinese under 40 years old increased to 49 per cent from 42 per cent in 2021.
Looking forward to the next two years, Chinese HNWIs plan to increase their insurance allocation as well as increase private equity investments and alternative investments such as gold while reducing their real estate investments, according to the report.
More than 20 per cent of respondents indicated they had already set up a family trust, and nearly 50 per cent said they were considering it, while more than 20 per cent of respondents said they did not know how to choose providers for such services.