Hong Kong pop star Coco Lee laid to rest in central China’s Wuhan

Nancy said in an earlier interview that her younger sister had always had a special connection to Wuhan, their mother’s hometown. When giving her first concert in the city in 2000, Lee proudly stated, “I am a Wuhan girl!”

Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz said in August that Coco wished to have her ashes scattered in the waters of the Maldives, where the pair vacationed together. But her family said the final decision should be made by her mother.

The Wuhan Shimen Peak Memorial Park is a tourist landmark that includes several museums and mausoleums. Her burial at the park is seen as a poignant tribute to her roots and the bond she shared with the city. Mainland fans said on social media that they plan to pay their respects to Lee at the site.

The ashes of Lee’s father, who died several months before she was born, were moved and laid to rest near her tomb in the Wuhan park on Saturday.

An exhibition on Coco Lee’s life and career will remain open to the public at the Wuhan Shimen Peak Memorial Park until May of next year. Photo: Handout

Born in 1975, Lee spent her early years in Hong Kong then moved to San Francisco at age nine. She was the youngest of three sisters.

She embarked on her career at age 18 after returning to Hong Kong in 1993 to take part in TVB’s New Talent Singing Awards, claiming the first runner-up spot for her performance of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You”, which opened the door to her first recording contract.

Lee, 48, died in a Hong Kong hospital on July 5 after attempting suicide three days earlier. She had reportedly been suffering from depression.

Lee’s family and fans requested that she be honoured with a permanent monument in Hong Kong.

Earlier reports said her family suggested recognising her on the Avenue of Stars, the city’s version of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. But the promenade on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront is reserved for artists who have contributed to the city’s television and film industries, and authorities said it would take at least six months to clear legal hurdles to memorialising the singer there.

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page .

