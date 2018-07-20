A New York district court denied Patrick Ho Chi-ping’s push to drop most of bribery charges against him, another setback for the former Hong Kong minister’s legal battle.

The decision, handed down by Southern District judge Loretta Preska on Friday Hong Kong time, means that Ho will face all eight counts of bribery and money laundering at trial in November.

Ho was arrested in New York last November and later charged with offering US$2.9 million (HK$22.8 million) worth of bribes to government officials in Africa to advance oil and development rights in Uganda and Chad for Shanghai-based CEFC China Energy.

The accounts to which the money was sent were respectively designated by Ugandan foreign minister Sam Kutesa and former Senegalese foreign minister Cheikh Gadio.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get bail since his arrest, Ho stepped up his legal challenge against US prosecutors by applying to have six of the eight charges against him dropped, and almost all evidence against him discounted.

Ho’s side had argued the prosecution brought the wrong charge against the defendant under three Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) offences, because Ho was a foreigner and not a US citizen.

His lawyer also argued Ho “had no control” over HSBC’s remitting US$900,000 to an intermediary bank in New York before the money eventually reached accounts in Dubai and Uganda, and so the movement of the money did not violate the foreign corrupt practices act.

Preska, who has replaced Judge Katherine Forrest in handling the case, said she disagreed with that claim in Friday’s hearing.

Ho’s defence team also made a fresh attempt to get US prosecutors to disclose their confidential electronic surveillance procedures.

In a six-page paper filed to court on Wednesday, the prosecution reiterated its assertion that a non-US resident serving as director or representative of US-based organisation could be brought under a FCPA charge.

The government cited the case of Macau businessman Ng Lap Seng, who was jailed under a similar FCPA charge.

On the matter of the movement of money, the prosecution said: “All that matters for purposes of this statute is that the funds go from outside the United States to inside the United States, or vice versa, even if transported by hand-delivery.

“The manner of that movement of funds is irrelevant.”