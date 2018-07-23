Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has ordered an immediate investigation into the DPT vaccine scandal as Beijing scrambles to contain the country’s latest public health crisis that has left parents angry and scared.

The incident, he said in statement issued just before midnight on Saturday, had crossed a “moral bottom line”.

He ordered an investigation into the “complete production and sale processes” of the vaccines and threatened “resolute punishment” for the companies and people involved.

Meanwhile, officials in the east China province of Shandong said that there have been no reports of any children falling ill after being given the inferior vaccines.

In a report on Monday, local newspaper Dazhong Daily quoted the Shandong Disease Prevention and Control Centre as saying that while the DPT vaccines, which are used to inoculate children against diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus, are ineffective they are not thought to be harmful.

It said also that it has records for all 215,184 children who were given the jabs.

While Li’s statement will come as some relief to worried parents, it is not the first time the Chinese leader has vowed to clean up the vaccine industry. He made much the same pledge more than two years ago in response to a similar scandal.

According to a statement on the government’s website, Li said in March 2016 that China “must fix” the loopholes in the supervision of vaccine production and distribution after it was revealed that a total of 570 million yuan (US$84 million) worth of improperly stored or expired drugs had been sold across the country over a period of several years.

In the latest scandal it is thought that hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Chinese children – some as young as three months old – might have been injected with ineffective vaccines, made by the country’s largest producers, under a compulsory government health care system.

Fury and fear filled China’s social media over the weekend as parents questioned how such a scandal could have been allowed to happen.

On WeChat, the country’s most popular messaging service, the Chinese word for vaccine appeared in 321 million articles and searches, 80 times the number of times it appeared on Friday.

The latest company to become embroiled in the scandal is Changsheng Bio-technology, which is based in Changchun, capital of northeast China’s Jilin province.

The provincial food and drug administration said on its website on Friday that the company had been found to have sold about 252,600 substandard DPT vaccines to the Shandong Disease Prevention and Control Centre, the agency in charge of public health in a province of about 100 million people.

For that offence Changsheng Bio-technology was fined 3.4 million yuan, but it was also revealed that the company had been guilty of another serious violation regarding the manufacture of rabies vaccines.

The State Drug Administration said on July 16 that during an unannounced inspection of the listed company, officials discovered forged data relating to about 113,000 rabies vaccines. Such was the severity of the offence that the watchdog revoked the company’s licence to produce the drug and said it may launch a criminal investigation.

Changsheng Bio-technology issued a statement via the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Sunday in which it said it was “deeply sorry”, and said it has halted production of DPT. The company’s share price has nearly halved in the past week, and trading in the stock was suspended on Monday.

In November, China’s national drug watchdog announced that Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, another major vaccine producer, had sold 400,520 inferior DPT vaccines to Chongqing and Hebei.

A father in Guangzhou, whose daughter was given four doses of DPT produced by Changsheng and the Wuhan Institute in 2015 and 2017, told the South China Morning Post on Sunday that he no longer had any faith in vaccines made in China.

The man, surnamed Lin, said he planned to take his daughter to Hong Kong for vaccinations in the future.

“I [and my family] will not be having any more vaccinations on the mainland until the government takes real and serious steps to resolve this issue,” he said.

Additional reporting by Kristin Huang