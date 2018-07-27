Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has made a rare trip to Tibet, visiting the capital Lhasa on Friday after stops in the southern prefectures of Nyingchi and Lohka.

During his tour, Li said infrastructure investment would be boosted to improve the economy, and called for unity between Tibetans and Han in the western Himalayan region.

While senior Chinese leaders do visit the region on major anniversaries, presidents or premiers seldom make the trip. President Xi Jinping visited Lhasa in 2011, when he was vice-president, for the 60th anniversary of communist troops entering Tibet.

Li visited the city of Lhasa on Friday, meeting Buddhist leaders at Jokhang Temple and stopping at an ancient relic nearby that symbolises the alliance between Tibetans and Han, according to a government statement.

On Thursday, he went to the site in Lohka where a tunnel is being built for a railway line between Tibet and Sichuan, a major transport link for the region, where he said Beijing would invest more in infrastructure to help the economy in midwest China. In Nyingchi, Li bought Tibetan tea at a shop and visited families who had been relocated from impoverished areas.

In the past, Beijing has sent the top Communist Party official overseeing ethnic minorities and religion – often the chairman of the national political advisory body – to visit Tibet, while major anniversaries have been marked by a vice-premier leading a central government delegation to Lhasa, according to The Beijing News.

Other Politburo members have occasionally visited the region, while Jiang Zemin and Hu Yaobang have both been to Lhasa as party general secretary in 1990 and 1980, respectively.