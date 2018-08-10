Former Hong Kong home affairs minister Patrick Ho Chi-ping’s appeal for bail was denied on Thursday by the US Court of Appeals, after Ho was arrested in the US last November and detained for over eight months.

In upholding the decision by the district court, the appellate court refused to allow the defendant to be released from detention on bail.

Ho, who turned 69 last week in prison, will be back in court in November for the formal start of the trial.

The former home affairs secretary faces eight bribery and money-laundering charges after allegedly offering US$2.9 million (HK$22.8 million) worth of bribes to government officials in Uganda and Chad to advance oil and development rights for the Shanghai-based CEFC China Energy.

Ex-HK minister Patrick Ho fails to quash corruption charges in US court



Ho had requested bail three times since his arrest in New York last November but was unable to win approval from the federal court for the Southern District of New York, which said he posed a severe flight risk.

Ho’s co-defendant, Cheikh Gadio, the former Senegal foreign minister, has been out on bail and under home arrest since last November. The South China Morning Post earlier reported that Gadio has been in discussions with the US prosecution about a potential deal.

Patrick Ho lodges appeal with US court after being denied bail three times

Ho hoped to be granted bail by proposing a bail package that included a US$3 million cash surety, one flat in the city from his mother and another from his brother, plus a US$10 million personal recognisance bond.

But the judge sided with prosecutors who argued there would be no way to guarantee the US government would be able to seize foreign property valued at US$4 million.

When Ho appealed the court’s bail decision in June, his lawyers argued that the court had “overstated” his flight risk.

US prosecutors say ex-minister’s guilt justifies bail denials



But prosecutors countered that Hong Kong could refuse to extradite Ho if he fled the US for Hong Kong, his hometown. Moreover, they argued, CEFC, which has financed Ho’s legal fees, could help him flee.