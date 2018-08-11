A UN human rights panel said on Friday that it had received many credible reports that 1 million ethnic Uygurs in China were being held in what resembles a “massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy”.

Gay McDougall, a member of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, cited estimates that another 2 million Uygurs and Muslim minorities had been forced into so-called “political camps for indoctrination”.

She was addressing the start of a two-day regular examination of the record of China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

McDougall said members were “deeply concerned” by numerous reports “that, in the name of combating religious extremism and maintaining social stability, (China) has turned the Uygur autonomous region into something that resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy.”

Chinese delegation leader Yu Jianhua highlighted economic progress and rising living standards, among other things, but did not directly address the report on the Uygurs.

Inside the camps where China tries to brainwash its Muslims

Monitoring groups say the Uygurs have been targeted in a surveillance and security campaign that has sent thousands into detention and indoctrination centers.

The committee continues its hearing on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, with conclusions expected later.