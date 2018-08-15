Taiwan has accused China of imposing its ideology on an international company after a Taiwanese bakery chain said it supported the principle of “One China” following criticism of one of its US outlets for presenting a gift to the self-ruled island’s visiting president.

85C Bakery Cafe said it supported Beijing’s policy on Taiwan in the face of calls to boycott it by some on the mainland over reports of its staff in Los Angeles giving a gift bag to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who stopped at the cafe while en route to Central and South America.

Praising the “favoured Taiwan” policies, the chain claimed it was supportive of the 1992 Consensus, a political term which embodies the “One China” policy – a tacit understanding by the Beijing and Taiwan governments that there is only one China but each side can interpret their own meaning.

“The company’s stance of firmly supporting 1992 Consensus has never changed,” 85C Bakery Cafe said in a statement on its mainland China website on Wednesday.

“The company would continue to support the peaceful development in cross-strait relations and deepened cross-strait communications and cooperation while opposing any behaviour and remarks that separate the brotherhood of the two sides.”

However, the statement failed to appease many of those angered in China after they discovered it was available only on the company’s website for the mainland market.

Alex Huang, the spokesperson of Taiwan’s presidential office, was critical of pressure on 85C after its statement, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

“It should not be a due behaviour in civil society that anyone tries to force its own ideology onto any international company, and the presidential office condemned any inappropriate behaviour that disturbs market order and freedom of speech,” Huang said.

Citing a local Chinese American identified as Lu Xiang, eastday.com, a Shanghai-based news portal, reported on Monday that Tsai had received a gift from an 85C cafe on Sunday night before heading back to her hotel.

In a photo circulated online, Tsai was shown standing in front of the counter of what was believed to be the 85C cafe in Los Angeles and chatting with employees.

The visit was also confirmed on Facebook by Tsai Shih-ying, a Democratic Progressive Party politician who accompanied the president during her stay in Los Angeles.

The cafe chain, which has over 600 outlets on the mainland, said one member of staff had presented Tsai with a pillow in the shape of a pineapple bun – a mascot of the company – to sign as a “personal souvenir”.

Tsai’s visit to Paraguay and Belize is widely seen as an effort to cement ties with two of the island’s remaining 18 formal allies in the face of a growing diplomatic squeeze by Beijing.

The statement by the Taiwanese-founded and Cayman Islands-headquartered company comes at a time when tensions between Beijing and Taipei are running high. Tsai, a firm pro-independence president, has refused to endorse the “1992 Consensus” since taking office in 2016.