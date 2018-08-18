Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, are expected to meet during a multilateral summit in November, raising hopes that the two countries might find a solution to end the bitter trade war by the end of the year.

“Xi and Trump are likely to have their first meeting of this year on the sidelines of G20 meeting in Argentina later this year,” said Cheng Li, a China expert at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Beijing announced on Thursday that Commerce Vice-Minister Wang Shouwen will visit Washington next week to restart bilateral talks, which have been suspended since June.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that both sides are trying to work out a road map for further talks to solve the trade dispute ahead of the G20 summit, citing unnamed officials from both nations.

The Journal said Wang’s meeting with Treasury undersecretary David Malpass on August 22 and 23 would pave way for higher-level talks and even the expected November meeting.

The US Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Analysts said that given the choice of Wang and his US counterpart, who were relatively junior officials, further preparations would be necessary to ensure that a possible Xi-Trump meeting could go ahead.

Li said Xi, who has been under immense domestic pressure over the rapidly deteriorating ties with the US, was more willing to return to the negotiating table than Trump.

High-level talks between Beijing and Washington have been on hold since US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross went to Beijing in early June, Chinese diplomats said. Ross’s visit as well as previous Washington trips by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, who is XI’s top economic adviser, failed to prevent trade friction from escalating into an all-out trade war amid growing animosity.

Trump is continuing to put pressure on Beijing.

“We’re talking to China, they very much want to talk,” Trump said on Thursday during a cabinet meeting at the White House. “They just are not able to give us an agreement that is acceptable, so we’re not going to do any deal until we get one that’s fair to our country.”

Apart from the G20 summit, which begins on November 30, there is another multilateral meeting that month – the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Papua New Guinea.

Trump and Xi both attended last year’s Apec summit in Vietnam, but analysts said it was unlikely that both leaders, particularly Trump, would attend the gathering in the small island nation in the middle of Southwestern Pacific on November 18.