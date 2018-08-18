Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Pyongyang next month as ties between China and its close neighbour North Korea improve, The Straits Times reported on Saturday.

The South China Morning Post reported last month that North Korea had invited Xi to Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the country’s founding on September 9.

The Singapore-based newspaper’s report, which did not cite a source, also said that Xi would attend at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

If confirmed, the visit will be the first by a top Chinese leader to North Korea since his predecessor Hu Jintao’s trip in 2005.

Kim has already visited China three times this year.