China launches Piyao platform to crack down on online ‘rumours’

China has launched a platform, which includes a mobile app, that lets the public report “online rumours” and even uses artificial intelligence to identify reports that are deemed false, as Beijing cracks down on what it views as socially destabilising content.

The platform, launched on Wednesday, came as Beijing steps up efforts to police the internet, especially social media used by people to discuss politics and other sensitive subjects despite stringent censorship.

Besides a website, the platform Piyao – which means “refuting rumours” – also has a mobile app and social media accounts with social media giants Weibo and WeChat.

Via those channels, Piyao will broadcast “real” news, sourcing reports from state-owned media, party-controlled local newspapers and various government agencies.

China’s prosecutors charge former top internet censor with corruption

“Rumours violate individual rights; rumours create social panic; rumours cause fluctuations in the stock markets; rumours impact normal business operations; rumours blatantly attack revolutionary martyrs,” Piyao stated in a promotional video of the launch on its website.

According to official data, internet regulators received 6.7 million reports of illegal and false information in July, with most of the cases coming from Sina (which owns Weibo), Tencent (which owns WeChat), Baidu and Alibaba.

Beijing warned its tough internet controls may hurt foreign relations

Under Chinese law, rumour-mongers can be charged with defamation and face up to seven years in prison. Online posts that contain rumours visited by more than 5,000 internet users or are reposted more than 500 times could also incur jail sentences.

Hosted by the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and operated by the official Xinhua news agency, Piyao has integrated over 40 local rumour-refuting platforms and uses artificial intelligence to identify rumours.

Internet controls could isolate China, German ambassador warns

The platform operates under the guidance of 27 government departments, including the Central Party School, which trains rising officials, and powerful planning body the National Development and Reform Commission.

Chinese media regularly reports on – and refutes – popular rumours that circulate online, although generally mentions issues such as corrupt local officials or health scares, rather than anything more salacious about senior leaders.

President Xi Jinping said last year that China will build a “clean and clear” internet space.