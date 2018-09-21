China’s former Xinjiang governor Nur Bekri facing corruption probe

China’s energy chief and former governor of its far west region of Xinjiang has been placed under investigation, the country’s top anti-corruption agency announced on Friday morning.

Nur Bekri, director of the National Energy Administration, was suspected of a “serious violation of discipline and law” – a term that could refer to anything from corruption to political disloyalty – according to a terse statement by the National Supervisory Commission.

Bekri is one of very few ethnic Uygur officials appointed at his level in the Chinese government. He was last seen in public at a meeting this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of a Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Han Zheng, according to footage from state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday.

Han’s trip to Russia concluded on Tuesday before he began another trip to Singapore on Wednesday.

Bekri is understood to have been taken away from Beijing airport on his arrival there on Thursday.

The 57-year-old became one of the country’s youngest ministerial-level officials when he was appointed governor of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, the region’s second most powerful position, in 2008. A year later, in July 2009, deadly clashes broke out in Urumqi, the region’s capital, between ethnic Han and Uygur groups, resulting in 197 deaths, according to the official figure.

Bekri had directed accusations at Ilham Tohti, the former professor at Beijing’s Minzu University who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 for “inciting separatism”.

Accused by Bekri of colluding with overseas forces and preaching separatism, Tohti has since been given and nominated for numerous human rights awards in Europe for his advocacy of non-violent resistance in the region.

Bekri was appointed director of the National Energy Administration in 2014, and was at that point still seen as a political rising star, before hitting major political hurdles last year, beginning when he was surprisingly not invited to the National Party Congress of more than 2,000 of the Communist Party elite.

Having been one of the 205 full members of the Central Committee, comprising the party’s top leaders, between 2012 and 2017, Bekri lost his seat in the five-yearly reshuffle, despite not having reached retirement age and despite retaining his ministerial title – an unusual demotion.