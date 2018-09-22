NewsChinaPolitics
Vatican ‘signs deal with China on bishop appointments’

Provisional agreement announced as Vatican expresses hope for greater collaboration

PUBLISHED : Saturday, 22 September, 2018, 6:32pm
UPDATED : Saturday, 22 September, 2018, 6:52pm

Jun Mai
Jun Mai

The Vatican has announced it has signed a deal with China on bishop appointments and says it hopes for greater collaboration.

It says the provisional agreement is “not political but pastoral”.

“The shared hope is that this agreement may favour a fruitful and forward-looking process of institutional dialogue and may contribute positively to the life of the Catholic Church in China, to the common good of the Chinese people and to peace in the world,” said a statement by the Vatican.

 

