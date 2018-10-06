Interpol has urged Chinese officials to release information on the whereabouts of Meng Hongwei, the president of the international police agency who went missing after leaving France for China on September 29.

“Interpol has requested through official law enforcement channels clarification from China’s authorities on the status of Interpol President Meng Hongwei,” it said in a Twitter statement on Saturday.

“Interpol’s secretariat looks forward to an official response from China’s authorities to address concerns over the President’s well-being.”

Police in Lyon, the French city in which Interpol is based, had earlier launched their own investigation into Meng’s disappearance after his wife reported him missing.

The French interior ministry, meanwhile, said it was concerned about unspecified “threats” received by Meng’s wife. She and her family have been placed under police protection following the “worrying disappearance”, it said.

“France is puzzled about the situation of Interpol’s president and concerned about the threats made to his wife,” the ministry said.

The South China Morning Post reported on Friday that Meng, who is the first Chinese head of Interpol, was apprehended on his arrival in China last week and is now under investigation.

The 64-year-old, who is also a vice-minister at China’s Ministry of Public Security, was “taken away” for questioning by discipline authorities “as soon as he landed in China” last week, a source said.

It is not yet clear why Meng is being investigated or exactly where he is being held.