China’s far-western Xinjiang region has revised its legislation to allow local governments to “educate and transform” people influenced by extremism through “vocational training centres” – a term used by the government to describe a regional network of extrajudicial internment centres known as “re-education camps”.

The revised law in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, which takes immediate effect, comes amid rising international attention on the secretive camps, in which up to 1 million ethnic Uygurs and other Muslims are reported to have been detained and subjected to enforced political re-education.

Chinese officials have denied the existence of arbitrary detention and enforced political re-education, instead saying that some citizens were sent to vocational centres for minor criminal misdemeanours.

“Governments above the county level can set up education and transformation organisations and supervising departments such as vocational training centres, to educate and transform people who have been influenced by extremism,” said a new clause in the law issued by the regional legislature on Tuesday.

The old version of the law was passed in March 2017. It bans a wide range of acts deemed manifestations of extremism, including wearing veils or “abnormal” beards, refusing to watch state television or listen to state radio, and preventing children from receiving national education.