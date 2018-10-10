



An influential US congressional body has told the Trump administration that challenging China on its human rights record must play a prominent part in any efforts to redress the US-China relationship.

In a report released amid deepening tensions between Washington and Beijing, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) said that commitment to the rule of law was “the foundation upon which cooperative alliances and security partnerships, multilateral consultative mechanisms, and the free flow of trade and investment depend”.

“Any effort to rethink US Government approaches to the current Chinese government should recognise that pressing for adherence to universal standards and insistence on greater reciprocity advance American economic and security interests,” the CECC said in its annual report, released on Wednesday.

The CECC, chaired by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, was established in 2000 to monitor human rights and the rule of law in China, delivering annual reports to Congress and the president as well as conducting public hearings on matters such as the Chinese government’s crackdown on Uygur Muslims in the country’s far west.

Rejecting “the temptation to view human rights and the rule of law as tangential issues in bilateral relations, sidelined from economic and security interests,” the CECC’s annual report comes at a time when an impasse between Washington and Beijing over trade has begun to spill out onto multiple fronts, including flare-ups in military tensions in the South China Sea, the cold-shouldering of visiting officials, and an increasingly direct war of words at the highest levels of government.

The report also comes as the Chinese government showed no sign of scaling back its operations in Xinjiang, where up to one million Muslims are reported to be held in extrajudicial detention and subject to enforced political re-education.

On Tuesday, the Xinjiang regional legislature issued revisions to the law legalising the use of re-education centres.

With a mandate "to educate and transform people who have been influenced by extremism," such centres are tasked with instructing inmates on subjects like law and Chinese language, the new law stated. Chinese officials have previously denied the use of re-education centres, instead claiming that only those guilty of minor crimes were sent to vocational training schools.

During a recent visit to New York, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said that the US was making a “serious strategic misjudgment” in its accusations that Beijing was seeking to usurp the US and achieve global dominance, warning Washington that such suspicions would only harm the future and interests of the US.

Speaking in Washington the following week on October 4, US Vice-President Mike Pence issued a wide-ranging attack on Chinese authoritarianism, including an accusation first aired by US President Donald Trump that China was seeking to interfere in the upcoming US midterm elections, a charge that observers have questioned and Beijing has forcefully denied.

In a speech viewed by many observers as heralding a new low for US-China relations, Pence said Beijing was doubling down on religious and political persecution of its subjects, further militarisation of outposts in the South China Sea, and the pursuit of an aggressive model of finance development that was leaving host countries in insurmountable levels of debt.

The vice-president made no substantive proposals in his speech as to how Washington intended to act on these grievances.

Among its wide-ranging list of recommendations to the US administration, the CECC called on US officials at the highest levels to raise the matter of political detention in meetings with Chinese government officials.

“Sustained and consistent international advocacy on behalf of prisoners can bring results,” the report said, referencing the release in July of Chinese poet and activist Liu Xia, widow of Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo. Liu Xia was released from de facto house arrest and allowed to leave China following behind-the-scenes lobbying on her behalf by German diplomats.

In further recommendations particularly likely to resonate with the current administration, the report also urged the administration to maintain pressure on the Chinese government to cease “harmful practices and policies” that were restricting US trade and investment in China; strengthen scrutiny of Chinese investment in various US sectors; and publish any information collected from US companies operating in China pertaining to censorship, forced data transfer, and surveillance.

The Trump administration should also take action – such as restrictions on US visas and financial sanctions – on Chinese officials deemed to be responsible for policies and measures that threaten the individual rights of citizens, the report said.

Repeating a call previously made by the commission to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in late August, the report appealed to the US administration to enforce the Global Magnitsky Act on government officials involved in the Chinese government’s security campaign in Xinjiang, where up to one million Uygurs and other Muslims are reported to be held in extrajudicial detention centers.

The administration should also consider issuing a joint statement on the matter with other countries at the UN Human Rights Council or request a debate at the UN Security Council, said the report.

Omer Kanat, director of the Washington-based Uygur Human Rights Project, welcomed such recommendations, but warned against the Trump administration taking up the issue of Xinjiang merely as some kind of strategic component within its broader approach to the trade war impasse.

“This shouldn’t be one of the things that the US should use against China,” said Kanat, who said that US officials – such as Pence – pushing the issue with words alone meant nothing without action. “Nothing has happened.”

“Take serious action,” Kanat implored the US administration, going on to offer economic sanctions on Chinese officials as a feasible example of “concrete action”.

“Do something that makes the Chinese back up.”