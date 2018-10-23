Where is Xi Jinping? Officials keep a tight lid on Guangdong tour

Officials have kept a tight lid on Xi Jinping’s itinerary during his highly anticipated Guangdong trip, as locals keep an eye on traffic and security for clues and social media is abuzz with talk of where he will appear next.

The president was briefly seen on television at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on Tuesday morning. State broadcaster CCTV then aired footage of Xi inspecting the bridge, which he called a “world record-setting and remarkable” project linking Hong Kong, the mainland and Macau.

But after that, there was no official information released until late on Tuesday evening, when state news agency Xinhua reported that Xi stopped in Qingyuan, in the north of the province, to inspect poverty alleviation work.

Xi’s visit is reminiscent of former leader Deng Xiaoping’s famous Southern Tour in early 1992. The South China Morning Post has learnt that a visit to Qianhai in Shenzhen could be on the cards, to show his support for further economic liberalisation. The city is the birthplace of the country’s market-oriented reforms and the Qianhai area has been earmarked to develop closer ties between the mainland and Hong Kong and innovation in the service industry. Traffic control arrangements began in the area on Tuesday afternoon and will be in place until Wednesday evening.

But it has been quiet in most big cities in the Pearl River Delta region after a busy weekend of preparation and stepped up security controls.

It was business as usual for most of Shenzhen on Tuesday, but locals said some main roads were temporarily blocked on Monday morning from Baoan to Luohu.

Rumours that Xi would visit have been circulating in the city for days. “They said on the weekend the roads would be blocked wherever he went – I was held up for 15 minutes [on Sunday] near Yueliangwan but no one really knows if he was ever here,” one taxi driver said.

In Guangzhou, it was all hands on deck to spruce up the city in the past few days, with workers out in force trimming bushes and sweeping the streets as rumours swirled about whether the provincial capital would be included in Xi’s tour. Security was also stepped up, with traffic police seen on main roads and near a major military compound from about lunchtime on Monday.

By Tuesday, traffic controls had been eased, but security was tight in Jiaomen, in Nansha district – another possible stop on the tour.

Students at the city’s Jinan University were convinced the president was going to drop in after campus security was tightened, with vehicles banned from entering. The university was the first catering for overseas Chinese after the reform and opening up, and one of three locations rumoured to be on Xi’s itinerary for Guangzhou.

But for many students, they were just happy to have some unexpected days off.

“We were given two days off – I’m already back home in Zhongshan … We heard some important leaders might visit our campus,” said a Jinan University student who did not want to be named.

Xi could also visit Sun Yat-sen University, where manuscripts written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels – including a first edition copy of the The Communist Manifesto published in 1848 – are on display in the library. Many students there did not see what the fuss was about, though one said he hoped Xi could do something about doctors’ pay and allowances for medical students.

On social media, meanwhile, many people from the Guangdong business community took the opportunity to call on Xi to cut profits tax.

Additional reporting by Phoebe Zhang, He Huifeng and Guo Rui