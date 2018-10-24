President Xi Jinping pledged that “no one would be left behind” in his poverty alleviation campaign as he visited an impoverished backwater of China’s southern province of Guangdong after attending the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on Tuesday.

His visit was seen as highlighting China’s efforts to eliminate extreme poverty by 2020 by resolving development gaps between rural and urban areas, one of the major national policies Xi has championed.

Guangdong, which has severe income disparity between the affluent Pearl River Delta and rural residents in its west and north, has been targeted because it has one of China’s biggest wealth gaps.

After leaving the opening ceremony of the 55km mega bridge in Zhuhai, Xi headed north to visit the cities of Qingyuan and Yingde on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily, he made a stop at Liankou township in Yingde city, where he said that “no one would be left behind” in China’s drive to eradicate extreme poverty.

It was reported that Xi had spent the afternoon with workers in a toy factory and local households. The president reportedly advocated building an all-round well-off society and called on grass roots party officials to speed up modernisation while boosting rural economic development and infrastructure.

“We believe the livelihood of our rural residents will be happier as days go by,” Xi was quoted as saying.

He also made a stop at Qingyuan e-commerce market, where he chatted with students at a training centre. He called for targeted poverty alleviation measures to turn “weakness into potential” while fostering balanced regional development in backwaters of the Pearl River Delta.